Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

