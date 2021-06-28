The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Plan …
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It l…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partl…