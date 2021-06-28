 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

