Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Temperatures on the rise across Wisconsin, small rain chances return Thursday night and Friday
Thursday won't be as nice as Wednesday was, but still no chance of rain. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop up tonight and continue Friday. Here's where and when rain is most likely.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it feel much better than yesterday across the state. We'll begin warming back up Thursday though and our next chance of rain is not far away.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 52F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Gen…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Period…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small ha…