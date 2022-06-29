Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
