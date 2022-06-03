Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Gene…
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…