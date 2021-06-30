 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

