The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Plan …
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out withou…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave…
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Lake …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds…