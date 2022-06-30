Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.