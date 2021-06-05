The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees.…
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We wil…
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva wil…
The Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's c…
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzli…