Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.