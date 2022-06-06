Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
