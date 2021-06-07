Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.