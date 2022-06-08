Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
