Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

