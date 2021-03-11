 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

