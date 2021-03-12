Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.