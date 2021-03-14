 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. suffers coldest February in over 30 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics