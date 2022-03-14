Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 14, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

