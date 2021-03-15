 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

