Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

