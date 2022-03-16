Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.