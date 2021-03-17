 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

