Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.