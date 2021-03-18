Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.