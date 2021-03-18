The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
