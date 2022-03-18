Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.