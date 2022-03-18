Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expe…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should see…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. 19 degrees is today's low. W…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. La…