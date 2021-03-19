Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
