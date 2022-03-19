Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.