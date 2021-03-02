 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

