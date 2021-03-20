Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecast…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Gen…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the …
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 deg…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Low near 35F. Winds NE a…