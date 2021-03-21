 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

