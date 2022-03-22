Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
