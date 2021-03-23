Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Gen…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the …
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Low near 35F. Winds NE a…