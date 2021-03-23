 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics