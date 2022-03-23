Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.