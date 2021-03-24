Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.