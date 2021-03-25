 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

