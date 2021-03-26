Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 3:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.