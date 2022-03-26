It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable…
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tod…
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see hea…
Not only does rain look likely for today, but it will be sticking around for Wednesday & Thursday. Snow is possible as well. See when your best chance of seeing some flakes is in our updated forecast.
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecaste…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall arou…