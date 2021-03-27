Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

