 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabaman barely makes it to safety during tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics