Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Rain is …
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rai…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds li…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild t…