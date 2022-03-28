Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
