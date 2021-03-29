Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 22 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.