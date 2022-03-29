Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
