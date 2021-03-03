Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
