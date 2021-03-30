Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.