Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

