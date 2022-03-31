Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
