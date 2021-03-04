Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.