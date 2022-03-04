Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
