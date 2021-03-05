Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.