Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.