Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Local Weather

