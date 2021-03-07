Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
